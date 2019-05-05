NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will be some road closures downtown as construction will begin on the new Four Seasons Hotel on First Avenue South.
Demolition work of the Market Street Apartments buildings will begin on Monday.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Demonbreun Street between First and Second avenues will be closed through Wednesday.
Second Avenue South from Demonbreun to the pedestrian bridge will close at 9 a.m. Monday and remain closed through Friday.
