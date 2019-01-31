People who live and drive through the Gulch are getting fed up with all the recent road closures there. Drivers are having to take major detours, and their commutes are getting longer because of them.
So when frustrated drivers reached out to News4, we saw first hand why they were so angry.
The construction is causing a major impact on traffic recently, some companies want to move to Nashville, but we're paying the price.
Right now, there are three main cut-throughs closed off to traffic for construction in the Gulch, and drivers are having to go way out of their way to get around them.
For example, with 11th Avenue North closed at Grundy Street -- Drivers are having to turn left on Grundy, head north on 12th Avenue, then make a right on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. all just to get back on 11th Avenue again.
Can you see the frustration?
11th Avenue North will be closed until next week due to construction for the new Asurion headquarters coming downtown. There are also parts of Commerce Street and 10th Avenue closed.
10th Avenue has been down to just one lane there off Broadway for more than a month to make way for a new Hyatt Regency hotel.
Nashville city leaders say it's just the price you pay as a booming "it" city. City council members say they know the headaches drivers are facing with the closures, and are exploring options to help us out.
One of those would be limiting the amount of road closures that are approved at a time. Another would be to increase the fee for closures, so that construction crews have a stricter incentive to get their work done on time.
Currently, "high impact" streets have a fee of $100 per road closure for up to five days, and $20 for every day after that with a road still closed.
If all goes according to plan, 11th Avenue should open up by Tuesday if not sooner.
