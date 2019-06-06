SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show is Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9 and there are several road closures you need to know about if you're planning on heading to the event.
The following roads will be closed or altered during the event:
- Sam Ridley Parkway will be closed from Lowry Street to G Street.
- All Sam Ridley Eastbound traffic will be directed down to Lowry Street (US 41/70s).
- All Sam Ridley Westbound traffic will be directed to Nissan Drive back to Lowry Street (US41/70s).
- Threet Industrial Road will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to Aviation Parkway.
- Fitzhugh Drive closed from Sam Ridley Pkwy to 9th Avenue.
- Swan Drive closed from Fitzhugh Drive to D Street.
Several trails in the area will also be closed including the following:
- The Lee Victory Park
- Smyrna Golf Course
- Seward Airbase Trailhead
- TN Rehab Center Trailhead
- Town Center Trailhead
- Old Jefferson Pike Trailhead
There will also be detours set up on Sam Ridley Parkway during performance times, including:
- Eastbound Traffic at Lowry Street
- Westbound Traffic at G Street.
