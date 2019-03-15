NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 2019 NFL Draft is expected to bring in over 100,000 people to downtown during the first day alone on Thursday, April 25. The draft will begin that evening and continue through Saturday, April 27.
There will be 400 Metro Officers on staff for the day, some in uniform and others in plain clothes stationed around downtown handling security and traffic assignments during the draft.
Road closures will occur daily during the event and for the 20th Annual St. Jude Rock n' Roll Marathon on Saturday, April 27.
The following roads will be closed Friday, April 5 for stage construction ahead of the Draft:
- 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street
- Broadway from 1st to 2nd Avenue
Broadway will close between 5th and 6th Avenue on Friday, April 19 at 11 p.m. for construction of an arch. This stretch of Broadway will reopen Monday, April 22.
Traffic on Broadway from 2nd to 5th Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, April 22.
The following roads will close completely for the NFL Draft starting at midnight on Wednesday, April 24:
- Broadway from 1st to 5th Avenue
- 1st through 5th Avenues between Commerce and Demonbreun Streets
4th Avenue will reopen each morning April 24, 25, and 26 for rush hour traffic and will reclose by 10 a.m. on those days.
2nd Avenue South will be setup as a two-way street from Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Blvd. The westbound lanes of Commerce Street will be setup as a two-way street between 2nd and 4th Avenues.
4th Avenue North after morning rush hour will be setup as a two-way street between Commerce and Broadway, and 5th Avenue North will be setup as a two-way street between Commerce and Demonbreun Street.
The following locations are being set up as drop-off and pick-up locations for citizens, taxis, and ride share drivers:
- Broadway eastbound between 6th and 8th Avenues
- Broadway westbound between 7th and 8th Avenues
- 7th Avenue curb lanes next to Hume Fogg High School and the Masons Lodge
- South 1st Street from Nissan Stadium Lot T to PSC Metals
- Korean Veterans Boulevard parking cutouts
For more information about free parking and road closures during the NFL Draft, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.