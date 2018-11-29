NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 1 and will start at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of 1st Avenue North and Brandon Street.
Many roads downtown will be affected by the parade and the route. Road closures will occur at various times Friday and Saturday on Broadway between 4th and 8th, the Woodland Street Bridge, Broadway between 1st and 13th, and various cross streets.
The parade will travel south towards Broadway, turn onto Broadway, and end at 8th Avenue North and Broadway.
For a full list of road closures, click here.
