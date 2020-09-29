MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Crews are working quickly to clear a road after a cement truck rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Mt. Juliet.
Police say the cement truck crashed causing the rollover on Adams Lane between Crossings Circle and Central Pike.
Injury Crash/Road Closure: Adams Lane https://t.co/gUQHikRPNK— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 29, 2020
Fortunately, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials are saying it will be a lengthy clean-up and removal operation. Stay with News4 for updates on the crash.
