Roaches have been spotted in a Madison McDonald’s, right where people were standing to order food.
The viewer who took the pictures did not wish to be named, but told News 4 she counted about 10 roaches Tuesday afternoon on the flood and near the drink machines at the McDonald's on Gallatin Pike South.
“That seems like that’s just normal for them,” Madison resident Nicole Spivey said. “It’s disgusting but it’s not really unbelievable from the times I’ve been there.”
News 4 went into the restaurant on Wednesday and also spotted roaches near the counter.
“I’ve eaten there a couple times myself and I won’t return,” Madison resident Paul Pleiman said. “I’d like to know how many there are where I can’t see.”
A Metro Public Health Department inspection report from July 20, 2018 shows roaches were found in the basement, kitchen and office hall. It said a pest control company had recently visited the restaurant, and that pest control should come out within 10 days for another inspection. News 4 asked a spokesperson for McDonald’s if that happened but they were unable to respond.
The Health Department says the U.S. Food Code that they follow has changed regarding the presence of roaches because they are not considered a significant threat to foodborne illness. However, the Health Department says the presence of roaches in a restaurant is a violation and is cause for concern. Adding, roaches or other insects would be considered a cleanliness issue and may be an indication of other potential problems.
Grayco Management, which owns the McDonald's, sent News 4 this statement; "We are committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality in our restaurants, and the health and safety of our guests and employees are a top priority for us. We take customer concerns seriously and are investigating this claim.”
The owner of the McDonald's was not available to speak with News 4.
A manager at the location told News 4, corporate visited the location Friday morning for a thorough cleaning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.