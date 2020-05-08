GOODLESVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the state begins to reopen the businesses, the RiverGate Mall anticipates opening on Monday, May 11 at 11 a.m.
The opening date is subject to change if Davidson County extends the Safer at Home Order.
Hours of operation will be Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A copy of the Roadmap for reopening from Mayor Cooper can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.