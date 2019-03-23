The Goodwill store at Rivergate is having its annual prom and wedding dress sale.
More than 200 wedding dresses and dozens of bridesmaid and prom dresses are available at the store.
The gowns are available for under $200.
Most dresses are under $100, just as prom season begins.
One future bride found her perfect wedding dress.
“I think the one I have now is $119. The one I tried on at David’s Bridal was a huge difference, like a $600-$700 difference,” said Morgan Vickers. “Looks the same to me, same quality, looks really good. Just a little bit of wear and tear, but nothing that can’t be fixed.”
Jewelry and accessories are also available at the Goodwill store.
The sale will end when all the dresses are sold.
