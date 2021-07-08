Riverboat stuck on sandbar in lake in Kentucky

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - A riverboat is currently stuck on a sandbar in a lake in southwest Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.
Crews are working to assist the American Jazz off a sandbar in Lake Barkley. A spokesperson for American Cruise Line said there is no damage to American Jazz. The guests and crew aboard have been informed of the temporary delay.
"American Cruise Lines is taking all appropriate steps with authorities while local service providers assist the ship," Alexa Paolella, spokesperson for American Cruise Line, said in a statement to News 4.
The American Jazz was heading from Memphis to Nashville as a part of the seven-night Music Cities Cruise. Paolella said the trip would "resume with a few adjustments to the normal schedule."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.