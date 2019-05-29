DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Riverbend Maximum Security Prison was placed on lock down after a suspicious package was delivered to mailroom staff.
According to a prison spokesperson, staffers reported the package to their supervisor who in turn notified local first responders. The area around the administration building was evacuated.
The package and any staff that may have come in contact with the package were evaluated, none of the inmates were in contact with the package.
The entire facility was on lockdown and movement throughout the compound was restricted while the investigation was ongoing.
