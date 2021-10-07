NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The long-awaited development of the River North project and revamping of the Cumberland River's east bank breaks ground Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Mayor John Cooper will be on hand to kick off the first phase of the project. It will include "more than 1 million square feet of master-planned waterfront community on 13 acres along the Cumberland River."
MRP Realty and Creek Lane Capital and representatives of the development team will join Mayor Cooper.
