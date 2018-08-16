NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "We knew we wanted to buy," said Meaghan Ransom.
Ransom, her husband and their fur baby moved to Nashville in June.
"We were definitely surprised at the cost of housing," said Ransom.
According to David Lucke, the president of Capitol Homes, it's about to get worse.
Home prices increased in 2017 when the U.S. imposed a tariff on Canadian lumber.
Many expect the same thing to happen with the pending 25 percent tariff on Chinese metal.
In fact, it's already happening.
Lucke and others have started charging buyers more in anticipation of the increased costs.
"The home behind me today is not going to get delivered until December. So I have to anticipate what I'm going to be paying for lumber a month from now and what I'm going to be paying for aluminum two months from now," said Lucke.
Lucke said home prices have increased by 10 percent over the last year and they'll continue to rise.
So on a $300,000 home in Nashville, "it's going to go up about $40,000 in the next year," said Lucke.
Ultimately, he said, it means builders won't be able to build starter homes at a time when Nashville so desperately needs them.
"We really have to focus on the move up and the luxury homes because it makes our fixed costs so much higher. There's just no way for us to build affordable homes for working families," said Lucke.
