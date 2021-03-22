NASHVILLE- RippaVilla Incorporated will no longer serve as the management company for the historic property. The City of Spring Hill Board of Alderman and Mayor voted in favor of terminating the management agreement lease this year. Three years ago rippavilla was gifted with the real property and entered a management contract to keep the business open.
RippaVilla Gift Shop's last day is on March 31st. When tourist Katherine Cheairs found out about what happened she made her way to Spring Hill to trace her roots.
“I want to take the day so I can just spend time on the grounds and also honor my ancestors,” said Katherine Cheairs.
Cheairs father's side is from the area and she always wanted to see if she could trace her father’s side history and after doing research she came across RippaVilla Plantation.
“As African American what pulls the pieces of the puzzle of our lives is complicated and the fact that you know keepers of our history and archive can be white people.
She heard about the political battle with the property.
“I saw on Facebook where RippaVilla could be closing at the end of the month. And I thought oh my gosh, now is the time I have to go and find out what’s going on,” said Cheairs.
In less than a week, the organization will no longer have a contract to continue operating with the city. Mayor Rick Graham explains why BOMA says they felt this was the best decision.
“We were still having to pay the 100 thousand dollars subsidiary a year to keep them afloat and that was the difference between expenses and revenue,” said Mayor Graham.
The Mayor says the city subsidized the property for $100,000 a year but the business was not breaking even. RippaVilla makes their revenue by holding events, gift shops sales, and tourism. RippaVilla announced the city’s decision on Facebook and stated how the business was indeed profitable.
We’re going to be hiring another management company soon and we just had an RFP a request for proposal submitted and unfortunately we only had one bidder so that’s going to be coming up for the board to decide on,” said Graham.
For Katherine this property could provide answers to what she says has been missing in her life.
“To hear that about the possibility that you know that my ancestors may be connected to the McKissick family you know that actually built this house and connected to these things is you know really powerful and it’s the story of America and our history are intertwined,” said Cheairs.
The Mayor says during this period the business will operate as usual and they will honor all scheduled events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.