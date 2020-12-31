NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's probably been the hardest year financially for Nashville on a day where we would normal celebrate the final tourist event of the year, New Year's Eve!
According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, there's been more than a 50% decrease in business this year.
Comparing to previous years, Nashville generated about $7.5 billion in visitors spending in 2019 alone. Butch Spyridon with the Visitors Corp. said we're probably going to finish 2020 somewhere between $3-$3.5 billion.
He said the winter months are tough for Nashville businesses and there hasn't been an opportunity to save any money to get through the chilly season.
Folks with the Visitors Corp. say for the most part, businesses are hopeful.
"We have a loyal customer base, with leisure and meeting. Our recovery is highly likely and should be strong, can we make some of it it up? No, the hotel industry, or airlines, or even food if we don't sell them tonight they are gone forever. So there's no making up for the loss, it's just can we get back to a reasonable level," Spyridon said.
He is hopeful that by summer, Nashville can get back to a reasonable place but adds without question businesses are ready to kick 2020 to the curb.
Downtown and across the country, ringing in the new year will look very different tonight.
Officials tell us Nashville's New Year's Eve has grown into a $10-$20 million event in terms of visitor spending, but this year it's virtual.
Businesses will not let people in after 10 p.m. and are told to close by 11 p.m.
Metro Police will also have a high police presence in response to the Christmas day bombing last week.
