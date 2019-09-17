NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are combing through the video of a Ring camera looking for possible leads following the shooting death of George Carpenter on Sunday night in the parking lot of the Shelby Park Golf Course.

Police are looking for that one break that might lead to solving the case.

Reward offered to help find Metro Parks employee's killer NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friends of a Metro Parks employee want to find his killer.

A woman who lives not far from the golf course may have caught something that could help them. She did not want to be identified.

Police have no clear description of the car that left the parking lot Sunday night after Carpenter was gunned down.

The neighbor’s Ring camera may have caught a car in the Shelby Park neighborhood before the shooting happened.

“I set it to very high sensistivity and forgot about it. So when I looked at it, I was quite astonished. I had not realized over 370 videos,” said the unidentified woman.

Police said 95 videos from Sunday night could be a gold mine.

“I feel somewhere in there is something that could be helpful,” the woman said.

Because she changed the sensitivity level of the camera, it was able to pick up more motion from the street of passing cars.

“I looked back and realized, OMG, I changed the setting. I picked up way more that anyone could have imagined,” she said.

She’s encouraging her neighbors to look at their Ring cameras.

“You may have something that you don’t realize you have,” she said.