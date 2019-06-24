We blurred the faces of the two people in the latest ring camera video to surface, because we don't know the ages of those featured.
What we can tell you is that the video was shot by a ring camera in North Nashville.
It was posted Sunday and the two people in the video appear to be young.
"That's a real issue right there, you know, yes, I'm concerned with that," said long time resident Don Johnson.
Experts with the Nashville juvenile court system said juvenile gun possession is up 17%.
"They're wanting to intimidate a victim. They're wanting to hurt a victim. They're wanting to use it. They're not just keeping it for play," said Kelly Gray who supervises the juvenile court's high risk gang unit.
Gray said she's frustrated becasue most of the time kids are getting guns from unlocked cars.
"So when they're getting picked up with a handgun, they're getting released back out to the streets, they can easily find them another one," said Gray.
Gray said young people don't fully understand the dangers of guns and their minds aren't fully developed.
So if neighbors are worried about the ring camera video that's now circulating, perhaps they should be.
"It is serious. It is dangerous and it is scary when you have a chilld that's holding a loaded hand gun that doesn't fully understand the consequence when they pull that trigger," said Gray.
