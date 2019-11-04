RIDGETOP, TN (WSMV) - Ridgetop Police Chief Bryan Morris has resigned from his position.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, Ridgetop is now looking for a replacement for Chief Morris. Mayor Tony Reasoner said Chief Morris resigned Friday at 2:30 p.m. Mayor Reasoner also said some of Ridgetop's police cars are slated to be sold.
Chief Morris had been Ridgetop's only officer, although the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said it will always be ready to step in for Ridgetop residents.
In the past several months, Ridgetop's police force has gone from about five police officers down to none. Following a brief legal battle, city leaders decided to downsize the department to just one police officer due to budget constraints.
