RIDGETOP, TN (WSMV) - It’s been a long night for Ridgetop city leaders who are dealing with hundreds of angry citizens demanding answers why their police force was shut down.
Several weeks ago the city’s council voted to shut down the police department and it was reopened by a judge a few days later.
Since then city meetings have been canceled.
Tuesday night was the first chance for those who rely on the police force to keep them safe to push for answers.
One woman in the crowd called for the entire council to resign.
“It’s obvious retaliation and it’s ridiculous,” said on the attendees. “No one will come to help us. It’s ridiculous.”
Some of the fears expressed at the meeting were a potential rise in crime if the department is closed. A handful of people present said they would be willing to pay more taxes to keep the department open.
