NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rideshare drivers are planning to strike in Nashville tomorrow, one day before Uber is expected to go public, in a demand for better wages.

“It's the only job I know where you go to work one day and they say they're going to pay you $10 an hour and the next day they say no, we're only paying you $7,” Rideshare driver Norman Plumley said Tuesday ahead of the nationwide cry for better pay.

Plumley, who drives for Uber and Lyft, said he can recall at last four times in the three years he’s been driving that his wages were suddenly cut.

A ride from the airport to Clarksville went from a $70 cash out to $45, according to him.

“It’s a significant drop considering the wear and tear of your car.”

“I’m not doing it,” rideshare driver Karen Carrillo said after learning of the strike. “This gives me exactly what I'm looking for. It's flexibility, I earn as much as I want.”

Currently rideshare companies are dependent on drivers to fuel their businesses, but both Uber and Lyft are working to get to a point where they can rely on self-driving cars instead of people.

“Right now, we don't have self-driving cars and they are dependent on their drivers. So, in a sense, it's a symbiotic relationship, where they can't exist without us,” Plumley said. “They probably shouldn't do what they're doing.”

Some drivers told News4 while they hope the strike evokes change, they can’t afford to take the day off.