NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A rideshare driver is wanted for assault after a passenger says he physically removed her from his car on Highway 70 South.
According to the victim, Boakye missed a turn and became angry. He stopped on the side of the road and forcibly removed her from the car, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground. She had bruises and cuts to her head. Boakye drove away.
Police ask if you know where Boakye is, to please call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.