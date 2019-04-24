NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With all the thousands heading downtown for the NFL Draft, a lot of people are going to be coming and going from the vent.
There are a few things to know about drop-offs and pickups downtown during the draft.
Thousands of people are going to have their phones out, trying to use rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber.
The important thing to remember if you can’t just get to your rideshare vehicle anywhere downtown.
There are designated pickup and drop-off spots downtown.
Those include Second, Third and Fourth avenues at Commerce Street. There are also pickup and drop-off spots on Korean Veterans Boulevard between First and Fifth avenues.
On the east bank of the river near Nissan Stadium, there are two pickup locations. One will be on Korean Veterans Boulevard near South First Street, the second will be near Lot T on South First Street near the foot of the pedestrian bridge.
