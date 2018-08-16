LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The state's largest county fair will be in full swing on Friday and it features two rides that were banned from Tennessee due to safety concerns.

That ban was lifted only because the Attorney General said the state didn't have the authority to do it.

One of the rides with safety concerns is the Fireball, the ride a teen was on when he lost his life at the Ohio State Fair.

"The commissioner doesn't want that to happen in the state of Tennessee," said Chris Cannon, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

After the tragedy, Tennessee and a handful of other states banned the ride and several others like it.

"They said, 'We are here to shut your ride down' and I said, 'Relax fellas, I already shut my ride down," said Rick Reithoffer.

Reithoffer's company is not the one that supplied that Fireball ride, but he has the same one.

"It affected the whole carnival world and the park world," said Reithoffer.

Even after the ban was lifted, Reithoffer took some time to re-evaluate before reintroducing the thrill ride in his fairs.

"I am not taking a chance. I was the first one in America to order new arms and seats and my ride is operations, been approved in every state that I have been in," said Reithoffer.

Tenneessee is taking extra precautions this year. All rides that have been inspected and given the OK will have a big orange sticker.

"We take no shortcuts. If it's not absolutely 100 percent safe we don't operate it," said Reithoffer.

Reithoffer is new to the Wilson County Fair this year.

He said in 122 years he only had one serious incident.

Reithoffer also said he or a family member rides the rides first, before they are open to the public.