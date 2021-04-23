NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A true hidden gem is tucked away on Bell Road where bicycle motocross riders gear up and show off their BMX skills this time of year.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is at Music City BMX, a bicycle motocross track that promotes the sport of BMX by teaching good sportsmanship and respect, proper bike safety, and maintaining a safe and competitive track.
People from all over the country come out to race on its track that is sanctioned by USA BMX. Its typical season runs from March through November.
Happening on Friday night, two-time Olympian Nic Long is putting on an event at the track. Riders can pay to train with Long on gates, straights, turns, and racing strategies.
To learn more about the track and the event, click here.
