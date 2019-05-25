NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley is giving scooter companies less than a month to make safety and regulation changes after a flurry of injuries and one death last week.
Here are some things you need to know before hopping on one of the scooters.
Insurance companies said if you’re operating the scooter, your home and auto insurance cover nothing. Your best bet is your health insurance, but even then, there are no specific scooter policies in place. By downloading the app, you’re riding at your own risk.
In Tennessee, most companies carry liability insurance to protect the motorists injured, but do not provide coverage for the scooter operator.
If you are riding and injure yourself, someone else or property, the rider is held completely liable.
This is happening so much around the state that Tennessee personal injury lawyers are directing advertisements toward scooter operators.
If you do get injured while riding, your health insurance may cover some of the costs.
Your chances to get covered by health insurance will be much greater if you follow the scooter regulations that many people may not know.
A few of the regulations include to always wear a helmet, stay off sidewalks and don’t let anyone else ride your scooter.
There are a few instances where scooter companies are held liable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.