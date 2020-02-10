NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Community members and activists gathered in Memphis on Sunday to call for the stop of recent violence that has taken the lives of children.
The caravan of cars and motorcycles included over a hundred people there, and the turnout in Nashville is expected to be similar.
The crowd in Memphis was much larger than organizer Stevie Moore from Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) expected.
“I don’t know where all these people came from really. But they are here today. I’m so happy, I’m proud, I just want us to stop this killing,” Moore told WMC Sunday. “This is a state of emergency because we are talking about the death of three young people, that’s been dead, and nobody said anything. There hasn’t been a tip given, someone knows. So, I’m calling this wake up Memphis.”
