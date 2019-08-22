NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rich Products has acquired Nashville's Christie Cookie Company, according to a release.
Christie's began as a storefront in downtown Nashville in 1983. The company now employs about 100 employees and produces over 100 million cookies per year. It has one manufacturing facility, while owning two popular retail bakery shops in Nashville. An additional location can be found downtown in Bridgestone Arena.
“As a private, customer-centric company that values the long-standing relationships we have with our customers, Rich’s was a natural fit to help take our business to the next level,” said President of Christie Cookie Co. Fleming Wilt in a statement. “In Rich’s, we have a partner with a 75-year track record of success, one that’s dedicated to ongoing innovation and growth and a company that not only values quality, but culture, too. We’re proud to join the Rich family of associates.”
Rich's, headquartered in Buffalo, New York, is a family-owned food company and creates anything from cakes to icing to pizza to appetizers. It's 75 years old and also has four locations in Tennessee, including one in Murfreesboro and one in Gallatin.
“The acquisition of Christie Cookie Company furthers our position as a premier supplier in the growing cookie category,” said President of Rich’s U.S.-Canada business Ray Burke in a statement. “Adding the iconic and beloved Christie brand of products to our portfolio is something we’re very excited about as we move forward.”
