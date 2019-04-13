NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s Islamic community has a new mosque that has been 20 years in the making.
The Islamic Center hosted a grand opening for its new location in Bellevue.
The center bought land on Charlotte Pike in the mid-1990s. Mosque leaders have been planning this day for decades.
“Feeling the spirituality component, the community aspect, having members of the greater Nashville outside community celebrating this with us is very meaningful,” said Rashed Fakhruddin.
The mosque was also open for tours.
In addition to the mosque, the building also houses the Nashville International Academy, which serves students from PreK to eighth grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.