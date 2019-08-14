NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In less than a week a vote is scheduled that could lead to big changes to the Elliston Place neighborhood.
Residents of the nearly 100-year-old apartments said they’re facing a lot of uncertainty.
Metro Council will consider on final reading on Aug. 20 an ordinance that would rezone three apartment complexes that sit along Elliston Place.
“This feels more homey than something you’re just kind of temporarily in,” said Kait Kasperski, who lives at the Elliston Place Apartment.
She has lived in the apartments for four years.
“It’s nice to think there’s a place you can live in the heart of Nashville and get an experience a lot of people have had already,” said Kasperski.
Now she and other residents are wondering when they’ll be out of their lease so the new property owner can tear down to build up.
“More time spent here means it’s more time not being spent looking for affordable rent somewhere else,” she said.
Kasperski said when management changed she was given the option to extend her lease for a year, but she still has lots of questions for the owners and herself.
The future of three historic buildings near Elliston Place is up for debate on Tuesday night.
“Which is great, but it’s unfortunate because it’s kind of delaying the inevitable of having to be displaced and move somewhere else,” she said.
“Now I’m looking at trying to own something just for the sake of knowing I won’t have to move again.”
News4 spoke to an engineering consultant to explain next week’s rezoning vote.
The property is already zoned to allow a hotel. The vote is to rezone for the size and shape of the future building, and more votes will have to pass to begin construction.
News4 reached out to management at Elliston Hospitality for comment, but were told they could not comment at this time.
There is a meeting later this week with the new management and surrounding property and business owners.
