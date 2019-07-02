The future of three historic buildings near Elliston Place is up for debate on Tuesday night.

A public hearing was set to discuss a possible rezoning of the properties at 2221 Elliston Place, 118 Louise Ave. and 114 Louise Ave. to allow for high density homes, retail and office space.

The Metro Historical Commission said the three buildings were built in the 1910s and 1920s and are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Late last year Triumph Hospitality looked to place a new 15-story building in place of the apartments. The purpose of the building was never announced.

Calls to Triumph Hospitality were not returned in the original reporting last year or on Tuesday.

The Historical Commission has previously disapproved of the rezoning, fearing the demolition of the buildings.

Director Tim Walker wrote of the Historical Commission’s concerns to the Metro Planning Commission late last year in a letter.

“These buildings were part of a wave of large formal apartment buildings constructed in the early 20th Century,” Walker said in the letter. “Many of their nearby contemporaries have been lost over the last few decades including the Lincoln, Park View, Grenada and the Jacksonian apartments. The proposed zone change, which is inconsistent with the existing land-use policies, would likely pave the way for demolition of these historic structures, and as such, we strongly support the Planning Staff’s recommendation for disapproval.”

The Planning Department has also previously disapproved of the rezoning.

Walker said because the buildings are eligible for the historic register, the Historical Commission can delay the demolition for 90 days.

This isn’t the only possible change happening in the Elliston Place area.

Obie’s Pizza is next door. While its manager did not return a call to News4, a closed sign has been on the door for weeks.

Neighboring The Gold Rush was a famous bar for more than 45 years until it closed last winter.

“To me it seems like it’s too much too soon,” said Chuck Clinard, who sells The Contributor in the area. “Elliston Place, to me, was a cultural center from the late 60s to the 70s where music, art, hippies and academia merged. I call it the Ellis Island of Nashville.

“As you get rid of those mainstays and things get more generic, you lose the feel. Having an old apartment building that's been redone and people have brought it new life just seems to make more sense than stealing concrete which you see everywhere."