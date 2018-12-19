Some neighbors said they've been blindsided.
They said they had no idea a meeting next month could play a huge role in the future of their historic apartment buildings at the corner of Elliston Place and Louise Avenue.
The buildings in question are at 2221 Elliston Pl., 118 Louise Ave. and 114 Louise Ave.
"Seen some of my favorite bands over there," said Michael Olson, pointing across the street from the steps where he sat on Elliston Place. "It's a small real intimate vibe."
Between the nearby venues like Exit/In and The End and the weird, wild art decorating the area, Olson said Elliston Place just feels right for his new live streaming and video company, All-Perspective.
"This is a home roots kind of place," he said. "I feel like this street and us as a company can grow together."
He'd love for the company to be based out of one of the three apartment buildings at the corner of Elliston Place and Louise Avenue, buildings from long ago still standing in a changing Nashville. Something could stop that from happening.
"I would be really disappointed if these buildings went away and yet another high rise came in," said Olson. "I think we'd lose that feeling."
The Metro Historical Commission said the three buildings sprang up in the 1910s and 1920s, all eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
Triumph Hospitality is looking for a rezoning of the property to allow for a 15-story building. The purpose of the building hasn't been announced. Calls to Triumph Hospitality were not returned.
The landlord for the three buildings declined to comment on the proposed rezoning.
The Historical Commission has disapproved of the rezoning, fearing the demolition of the buildings. Director Tim Walker wrote of the Historical Commission's concerns to the Metro Planning Commission in a letter.
"These buildings were part of a wave of large formal apartment buildings constructed in the early twentieth century," Walker said in the letter. "Many of their nearby contemporaries have been lost over the last few decades including the Lincoln, Park View, Grenada and the Jacksonian apartments. The proposed zone change, which is inconsistent with the existing land use policies, would likely pave the way for demolition of these historic structures, and as such, we strongly support the Planning Staff's recommendation for disapproval."
The Planning Department previously disapproved of the rezoning.
Walker said because the buildings are eligible for the historic register, the Historical Commission can delay their demolition for 90 days.
The rezoning is scheduled to go in front of the Planning Commission on Jan. 10.
"Hopefully, this street does not lose the small town vibe it has currently," said Olson.
