FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are offering a reward for information on a man that broke into several cars at a gym in Franklin and used stolen credit cards at a nearby Walmart.
Officials with the Franklin Police Dept. said the suspect (pictured) smashed the windows of three cars and stole purses and other valuables in the parking lot of a fitness center on Jordan Road around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
In all three cases, police said the owners left those valuables in plain view.
The thief then used a stolen credit card to charge more than $1.000 in purchases at the nearby Walmart on Mallory Lane.
Until the suspect is caught, police remind all gym patrons in the area to remain vigilant.
If you have any information on the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Tips can remain anonymous, and information leading to the suspect's arrest is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
