PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the 2001 murder of 72-year-old Etta Etheridge.
According to the TBI, new evidence and leads being followed have prompted the TBI to ask for the public's assistance. Etheridge was found unresponsive in her Rison Street home on June 8, 2001 and her death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information about the murder of Etheridge is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
