HENRY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Henry County Sheriff's Office investigators along with Security Bank & Trust are now offering a reward for information about a suspect or suspects responsible for planting a hoax explosive device on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the Paris Landing location.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the reward stands at $3,000 for information that leads to arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (731) 642-1672 or call the Crime Tipline at (731) 642-0929.
BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators say a suspicious package found outside the Security Bank & Trust on Highway 79 in Paris Landing that was previously believed to be an explosive device was in fact a hoax.
According to Captain Adam Jenkins with Henry County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department's bomb squad was called to the scene and did an initial x-ray of the package, believing the device to be an explosive device. After a more thorough investigation, investigators learned that the device used components of actual explosive devices but was not actually an explosive device.
Highway 79 was shut down in the area for over 30 minutes and the perimeter around the bank location was extended while the bomb squad worked to successfully disarm the device.
The FBI, ATF, and Henry County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate. Investigators say there are no known suspects at this time.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (731) 642-1672 or the Crime Tip Line at (731) 642-0929. Callers with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.
BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package that was found at a bank in Henry County.
Police responded just after 8:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Security Bank & Trust location on Highway 79 in the Paris Landing area.
Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said the initial inspection shows the package could be dangerous.
Officers have set up a perimeter around the scene.
Everyone who was inside the bank is said to be OK. No injuries have been reported.
Belew said they have not identified a suspect at this time.
