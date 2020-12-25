NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced earlier on Friday that they are offering a reward for information surrounding the explosion this morning on Second Avenue North.
The reward was originally set at $10K, but after other businesses chipped in, it grew to $25,500.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities are continuing to investigate after an explosion …
Not long after, CNBC host of "Profit" Marcus Lemonis announced that he is offering a $250k reward.
. @MNPDNashville @JohnCooper4Nash I would like to put up a $250,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction inside of your process, of the this Nashville incident. We can’t have our streets terrorized like this. #horror pic.twitter.com/k9fNjRjklZ— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 25, 2020
If you have any information that can help, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.