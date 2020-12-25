NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced earlier on Friday that they are offering a reward for information surrounding the explosion this morning on Second Avenue North.

The reward was originally set at $10K, but after other businesses chipped in, it grew to $25,500.

Not long after, CNBC host of "Profit" Marcus Lemonis announced that he is offering a $250k reward.

. @MNPDNashville @JohnCooper4Nash I would like to put up a $250,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction inside of your process, of the this Nashville incident. We can’t have our streets terrorized like this. #horror pic.twitter.com/k9fNjRjklZ — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 25, 2020

If you have any information that can help, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.