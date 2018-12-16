LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information in the fatal shooting a 19-year-old in Lebanon on Sunday.
According to officials, the Lebanon Police Dept. was notified by Tennova Medical Center about a gunshot wound victim that was brought to their emergency room just before 5:30 p.m.
The victim, Cameron Griffin, 19, of Lebanon, was driven to the hospital by a friend after he was shot at the Discount Tobacco Shop on North Cumberland Street.
Griffin's friend told police they were at the store when multiple unknown suspects approached Griffin and shot him during the confrontation.
When he got back into the car, Griffin's friend said he asked him to drive to the hospital.
Police said Griffin was admitted into the ER where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation into this incident remains active. Anyone with information about the incident should call 615-444-2323. Tips leading to an arrest qualify for a $1,000 reward.
