BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) - Metro detectives, officers and FBI agents concluded their search Thursday in Hickman County for evidence relating to the disappearance of 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders.

In 2003, 13-year-old Tuders went missing after she left for her bus stop in East Nashville. Police said they’ve received new tips these past few months.

On Wednesday, Metro Police told News 4 new information lead investigators to Hickman county.

All terrain vehicles zoomed in and out of this piece of property on Back Piney Road on Thursday.

While authorities were not able to definitely confirm Tuders was on the property, it has not been ruled out as a possibility, according to Metro Police.

Sources told News 4 Albert Franklin Jr. has always been a person of interest in the disappearance of Tuders.

Sources said the reason is Franklin owned a trailer park on Dickerson Pike near where the girl went missing in 2003.

In 2003, sources said Albert aka Frank Nitty owned land in Hickman County and now, multiple agencies are now searching the land he owned in 2003 in regards to Tuders.

Forensic anthropologist Bill Bass talked to News 4 about the investigation and what it takes to find evidence.

"It’s going to take you a while," Bass said. "I mean this is... very seldom do you go out and find it right off. It takes a lot of looking to get something like this to occur."

Bass said they’ll first look for a depression in the forest floor.

"That depression is going to collect water instead of the water that collects is going to allow more vegetation to grow," Bass said.

Another thing they look for is any nicks on trees from someone hitting a shovel to get dirt off of it.

"It is very difficult to cover up a body," Bass said. "You don’t realize that when you put more dirt on top of it, you don’t see it now but the rain is going to wash that dirt away, the animals are going to dig down."

And 17 years have passed, Metro Police are hoping to find something that could give the Tuders family answers.

The investigation into Tabitha’s disappearance remains open and active. Reward money totaling more than $50,000 is offered for information leading to the recovery of Tabitha and the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance.