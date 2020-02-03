ALTAMONT, TN (WSMV) - The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the abuse and death of a dog.
An animal rescue organization said the dog was found near Clouse Hill Road on Friday. The dog appeared to have been shot in the face.
A reward of $2,700 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Rescue organization Dogs on Borrowed Time posted about the dog on Facebook, naming him "Max" when they posted about the dog Friday.
They noted that he had been found walking in circles after being shot in the face, and the group suspects Max was dumped on the side of Clouse Hill Road.
Both of his eyes were gone, and they suspect that buckshot pellets had entered his brain.
The group was unable to save him.
