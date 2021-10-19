Reward banner

Law enforcement unveil a banner announcing the reward for information in the shooting death of James Grimes is $1 million.

LYNNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The reward for information in connection with the shooting death of James Grimes has been increased to $1 million, the Giles County Sheriff announced on Tuesday.

Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton announced the increase in the reward on the six-month anniversary of Grimes’ death. Grimes, 62, was shot and killed on April 19. The Giles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call on Buford Station Road around 9:40 p.m.

The initial reward was $25,000 and it had grown to $100,000 before Tuesday's announcement.

James Grimes

James Grimes

James Grimes was shot and killed in his barn on his Lynnville, TN, farm on April 19, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Department said Grimes was shot and killed inside his barn at his Lynnville farm.

Grimes owned Auto Body Advantage in Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station. He was a well-respected and involved in helping the community.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-3505 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

