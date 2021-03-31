Goose targeted at Old Hickory marina
 

The car pictured targeted and ran over a goose in the parking lot of Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory.

 
 Photo submitted

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of dollars have been raised for a reward leading to arrest of the person responsible for hitting and killing a goose at Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory.

Barnyard was the iconic goose at the marina for 20 plus years. People would sneak him snacks and kids would feed him from their hand.

The marina released video showing a car slowly driving toward the goose and intentionally rolling him over.

 

A community's beloved goose was hit by a driver near the Old Hickory Marina.

 

Metro Animal Care and Control has launched an investigation into the incident. If you have information on the car that struck the goose, call 615-862-7928. The driver could face charges.

As of Wednesday, more than $2,000 were raised through the GoFundMe account. To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here

"Blue Turtle Bay Marina, Sam’s Sports Grill, and the Old Hickory Community are still very upset and saddened by this tragedy and want justice for Barnyard," Taylor Hockaday posted on the GoFundme page.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.