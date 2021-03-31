NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of dollars have been raised for a reward leading to arrest of the person responsible for hitting and killing a goose at Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory.

Barnyard was the iconic goose at the marina for 20 plus years. People would sneak him snacks and kids would feed him from their hand.

Goose killed after being targeted by car in marina parking lot Metro Animal Care and Control is investigating an incident in which a car appeared to have purposely ran over a goose in the parking lot at an Old Hickory marina early Sunday morning.

The marina released video showing a car slowly driving toward the goose and intentionally rolling him over.

Metro Animal Care and Control has launched an investigation into the incident. If you have information on the car that struck the goose, call 615-862-7928. The driver could face charges.

As of Wednesday, more than $2,000 were raised through the GoFundMe account. To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.

"Blue Turtle Bay Marina, Sam’s Sports Grill, and the Old Hickory Community are still very upset and saddened by this tragedy and want justice for Barnyard," Taylor Hockaday posted on the GoFundme page.