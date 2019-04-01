FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have increased the reward for information that would lead to the identification and arrest of a man who attacked a teenage girl on the side of Interstate 65 South between Cool Springs Blvd. and McEwen Drive after her tire went flat.
The reward for information into the attack is now at $5,000.
Police are looking for a tall white male with dirty brown teeth and a medium build. He is believed to be about 6 feet tall, in his late 30s or early 40s with a dirty blonde beard, and looked to not have shaven for several days. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt.
The incident occurred on March 24. While standing outside of her vehicle waiting for her dad who was on the way to help, the attacker reportedly accosted the teen from behind, pulling her down the hill and into a ditch between I-65 South and the back side of the Mallory Lane Sam's Club.
The victim was able to break free and escape from an apparent sexual assault attempt. The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area near the interstate and was not seen since. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
If you have any information, please call Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
