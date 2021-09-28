NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The victim's family members announced an increased reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death five years ago.
Police said 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was shot and killed on Ellington Parkway on Sept. 28, 2016. During the early morning hours, officers found Trent in his white Chevrolet Silverado after his pickup truck had gone off the road.
Metro police say the driver of a pickup truck who ran off of Ellington Parkway early Tuesday morning appears to have died from a gunshot wound.
On Tuesday, the family announced that they had increased the reward for information in Trent's murder to $20,000. This money is in addition to the $1,000 offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers.
The family of Trent had previously increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer(s).
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed their $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and…
Trent's murder is under investigation by the MNPD's Cold Case Unit. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers "can remain anonymous."
A reward is now being offered for information about a deadly shooting in September. Ryan Trent, 29, was found dead in his pickup truck along Ellington Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.