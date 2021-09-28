NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The victim's family members announced an increased reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death five years ago.

Police said 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was shot and killed on Ellington Parkway on Sept. 28, 2016. During the early morning hours, officers found Trent in his white Chevrolet Silverado after his pickup truck had gone off the road.

On Tuesday, the family announced that they had increased the reward for information in Trent's murder to $20,000. This money is in addition to the $1,000 offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers.

The family of Trent had previously increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer(s).

Trent's murder is under investigation by the MNPD's Cold Case Unit. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers "can remain anonymous."