Ryan Trent

Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 on Ellington Parkway. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The victim's family members announced an increased reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death five years ago.

Police said 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was shot and killed on Ellington Parkway on Sept. 28, 2016. During the early morning hours, officers found Trent in his white Chevrolet Silverado after his pickup truck had gone off the road.

On Tuesday, the family announced that they had increased the reward for information in Trent's murder to $20,000. This money is in addition to the $1,000 offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers.

The family of Trent had previously increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer(s).

Trent's murder is under investigation by the MNPD's Cold Case Unit. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers "can remain anonymous."

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.