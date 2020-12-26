NASHVILLEM, TN (WSMV) - The reward has been increased for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons in the explosion for downtown Nashville.
Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation released an update after an explosion outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North early Christmas morning.
The NCVC offered another $10,000 to the reward to increase the amount to $37,000. To donate to the fund, click here.
"If no reward is claimed, donated funds will be distributed to individuals impacted by this event," the NCVC said in a statement on Saturday.
Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act" and NBC News is reporting FBI and ATF are searching a home in connection with the explosion. The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.
The investigation area is "bounded by James Robertson Parkway to Broadway and from Fourth Avenue to the Cumberland River." Metro Police are asking the entire secured area locked down for likely the next 24 hours.
The reason behind this lockdown is the explosion possibly sent potential evidence further than initially thought.
After an emergency order by Mayor John Cooper, a curfew was put into place until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"All businesses within the perimeter, including the honkytonks on Lower Broadway from First Avenue to Fourth Avenue, are closed during this period," the NCVC said in a statement on Saturday.
The NCVC said the police and mayor's office has informed them that all the buildings in the impacted area "are secure, despite many doors and windows being open."
"They will continue to work to make sure people can access their properties as soon as feasible," the NCVC said in a statement on Saturday.
