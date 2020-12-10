Cailtyn Kaufman
Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the death of a nurse killed while driving to work this weekend. 

A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs have just added $50,000 to the reward in the Caitlyn Kaufman case. 

Kaufman was shot and killed on Thursday night sometime between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. as she was driving to work at St. Thomas West hospital on I-440. She was found inside her car between the Hillsboro Pike, and West End Avenue exits on the side of the road.

The anonymous $50,000 reward was added $15,000 reward already established. 

According to a release, 57 Crime Stoppers tips have been received as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman is asked to telephone Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, send an online submission on the web through www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com, or send a tip through a direct link at www.p3tips.com/161.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.