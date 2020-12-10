NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the death of a nurse killed while driving to work this weekend.
A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs have just added $50,000 to the reward in the Caitlyn Kaufman case.
A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to remain anonymous just posted a $50,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Caitlin Kaufman's murder. The reward total is now $65,000+. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/XuCvoccTv9— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 10, 2020
Kaufman was shot and killed on Thursday night sometime between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. as she was driving to work at St. Thomas West hospital on I-440. She was found inside her car between the Hillsboro Pike, and West End Avenue exits on the side of the road.
After a Nashville nurse was found shot dead on I-440, her family spoke out about her death this weekend.
The anonymous $50,000 reward was added $15,000 reward already established.
According to a release, 57 Crime Stoppers tips have been received as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman is asked to telephone Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, send an online submission on the web through www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com, or send a tip through a direct link at www.p3tips.com/161.
The Metro Nashville Police Department discussed the investigation into the deadly shooting of a nurse.
