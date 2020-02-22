SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the reward has now raised to over $50,000 for the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.
Evelyn was reported missing February 19, 2020, nearly two months after she was last seen by her mother.
Right now, with the help from the following people and businesses, the reward has been raised to $56,000 for the return.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy - $1,000
Storage Source One Self-Storage-$2,500
Alan Levine - $5,000
Ballad Health - $25,000
Fuller Paving Group - $2,000
Indian Springs Armory - $500
Tommy Boswell Sr. - $10,000
Tommy Boswell Jr. - $10,000
Over 300 tips have been turned in since Wednesday afternoon in regards to the whereabouts and two people have been taken into custody.
If you have any information on where Evelyn may be, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
