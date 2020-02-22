A 15-month-old was reported missing this week -- two months after she was last seen

15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen on Dec. 26

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the reward has now raised to over $50,000 for the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.

Evelyn was reported missing February 19, 2020, nearly two months after she was last seen by her mother.

Right now, with the help from the following people and businesses, the reward has been raised to $56,000 for the return.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy - $1,000

Storage Source One Self-Storage-$2,500

Alan Levine - $5,000

Ballad Health - $25,000

Fuller Paving Group - $2,000

Indian Springs Armory - $500

Tommy Boswell Sr. - $10,000

Tommy Boswell Jr. - $10,000

Over 300 tips have been turned in since Wednesday afternoon in regards to the whereabouts and two people have been taken into custody. 

If you have any information on where Evelyn may be, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.