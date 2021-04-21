NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A reward fund from the Christmas Day bombing has been awarded to local and state law enforcement for their response to the tragic event.

Due to their response and investigation into the bombing that surprised Nashville Christmas morning, the Tennessee State Troopers Association and Tennessee Highway Patrol were able to identify the bomber through a VIN number.

Subsequently, the heroism of the Metro Nashville Police Department allowed the scene to be cleared quickly, permitting an investigation to begin hastily.

The reward amount of $34,500 will be split between all three departments and given by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) to honor the response of local law enforcement.

The NCVC said the fund was created and funded by the generosity of Nashville residents and out-of-towners alike who care about the city. NCVC added that more funds were raised and donated to the individual bombing victims, impacted residents, and business owners and their employees.

“After reading the report, we could not be prouder and happier to support our hard-working local and state law enforcement agencies for saving lives and bringing this investigation to a swift conclusion,” said Ed Hardy, chairman of Music City Inc.