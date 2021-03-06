NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As Nashville continues to see more vaccine availability and an overall decline in the spread of COVID-19, Lt. Governor McNally is implementing revised building protocols to begin on March 8.
The revisions will be in place for the 7th floor of Cordell Hull Building, Senate Hearing Room l and Senate Floor Sessions.
At the time of the revisions, members of the public will be admitted to the Cordell Hull building using the main entrance on Rep. John Lewis Way and have elevator access to the 7th floor.
General Assembly staff will assist the public with elevator access to the 7th floor until elevator programming is adjusted.
It is strongly encouraged for anyone of the general public to schedule an appointment before entering.
Senate Hearing Room l will also be open to the public, but with limited seating. Social distancing and capacity restrictions will remain in place and will be enforced.
The public will be granted access to the Capitol through the tunnel for Senate Floor Sessions. One elevator will be designated strictly for members only for session.
The Senate Gallery will be open, but with limited seating available and reserved seating for media. Social distancing and capacity restrictions will remain in place and be enforced.
The area outside of the Senate Chambers will be reserved for staff only. The 8th and 7th floor Senate Conference rooms will be remaining closed.
At this time, there will be no group meetings or tours.
Appropriate CDC facial coverings are required in the Senate facilities of the Cordell Hull building and the Capitol, including the tunnel.
Lt. Governor McNally's revised protocols are subject to change and modifications at any time as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.