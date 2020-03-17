Governor Lee promised an extra 100 million dollars to local governments to help them cover costs for fighting the virus. In a news conference Tuesday, Lee also outlined ways the state will help working parents and the newly unemployed.
Governor Lee promised more help to families who need child care; offering 10 million in grants to help child care centers and a temporary suspension of day care inspections.
Tennessee will guaranty that day cares will continue to receive state subsidies even if their business declines, Lee said.
Workers who have lost jobs will find it easier to get unemployment benefits. Lee said quarantined workers will get unemployment benefits and the state will drop the rule requiring people to be looking for a job.
Lee said the state is suspending rules that forced the unemployed to wait three weeks to get the first payment.
“We will decrease the wait time,” Lee said.
The governor is increasing TANIF and SNAP benefits for families too. Saying the state is fortunate to have good reserves.
“We are one fewest states with rainy day funds,” the governor said.
Tennessee will increase the number of state workers allowed to work from home; some 11,000 were asked to work from home in the first wave. A second wave is expected shortly.
If you’ve tried to get through on the state’s new coronavirus hotline - help is on the way. The state is adding a second call center because the first one is answering about 900 calls a day - it state officials said hundreds more calls are on hold.
