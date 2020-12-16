NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Revance Therapeutics officials announced today that the company will relocate its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Newark, California to Nashville, Tennessee.
As part of the relocation, the biotechnology company will invest more than $10 million and create nearly 150 jobs over the next five years in addition to the company’s more than 450 employees currently located in its California offices and throughout the U.S.
“Any time a business chooses to relocate to Tennessee, it means growth for our economy and new opportunities for Tennesseans," said Governor Bill Lee. "As governor, one of my priorities is ensuring high quality jobs from committed companies, and Revance Therapeutics is doing just that. I welcome them to our state and wish them great success.”
The new headquarters will include a training and education center where employees, healthcare providers, consumers and patients can learn about the latest innovations in the company’s aesthetics, therapeutics and financial technology (fintech) products and services.
Mark J. Foley, president and CEO of Revance released the following statement:
We are thrilled to be relocating our corporate headquarters to Nashville as the area will provide the foundation for our new, world-class training and education center and growth initiatives going forward. Nashville is one of the top business growth areas in the U.S. offering an educated, diverse and growing population along with a favorable tax and policy environment for companies like ours, making it an ideal, centralized location for Revance’s future growth. We anticipate our corporate relocation to be part of an increased investment in Nashville from other biotechnology and healthcare companies, as innovation and growth defines the city.
Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation, investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for glabellar (frown) lines and is being evaluated in other aesthetics and therapeutic indications, including cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity.
"We are very excited about the arrival of Revance Therapeutics to Nashville and Davidson County," said Rep. Harold M. Love, Jr. (D-Nashville). "The prospect of nearly 150 new biotech jobs coming to the area is going to be a great shot in the arm to the local economy. Thanks to the people at Revance, local officials and TNECD for working together to make this happen.”
We are pleased to welcome another West Coast, California-based company to Tennessee. Revance Therapeutics is on the cutting edge of biotechnology and will be an asset to Nashville’s business landscape. We thank the company for choosing Tennessee for this project and for creating 150 new jobs in Davidson County. - TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe
Revance has launched a unique portfolio of premium products and services for aesthetics practices, including exclusive the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and HintMD, a fintech platform that offers integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty services.
Since 2015, TNECD has supported nearly 80 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in more than 23,500 job commitments and approximately $2.3 billion in capital investment.
