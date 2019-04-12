NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Civil rights activist Rev. Alfred C. Sharpton Jr. will deliver the keynote address during Fisk University’s 145thcommencement exercise, the school announced.
The graduation ceremonies will be held Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church (Old Hickory).
“It’s an honor and privilege for the Fisk community to have Rev. Al Sharpton delivering remarks to our 2019 graduating class,” Fisk President Kevin D. Rome Sr., Ph.D. said in a news release. “He has lived an extraordinary life full of accomplishments and made a significant impact on our community. I know that his words will inspire our graduates to create positive change in their communities after graduating Fisk.”
Sharpton is one of America’s most-renowned civil rights leaders, having served as a community leader, politician, minister and advocate for over 40 years. As founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), Sharpton fights for progressive people-based social policies by providing voter education and registration campaigns, economic support for small community businesses and confronting corporate racism.
